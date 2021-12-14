South Carolina: Proterra’s Expansion in Spartanburg County

Proterra expanding South Carolina operations with new EV battery system manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County

$76 million investment expected to create more than 200 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Proterra, a leader in the design and manufacturing of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) technology solutions for commercial applications, today announced new manufacturing operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $76 million investment is expected to create more than new 200 jobs.

Locating at the Carolina Commerce Center in Greer, Proterra’s new Spartanburg County operations will produce the company’s industry-leading battery systems for its customers’ commercial electric vehicles, including delivery and work trucks, industrial equipment, buses and more.

Proterra’s East Coast electric bus manufacturing facility has been located in Greenville since 2010. Now, Proterra is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the Upstate region to include EV battery system manufacturing with its new Greer facility.

Operations are expected to be online in the second half of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Proterra team should visit the company’s careers page.

In addition to the company’s fleet of electric transit buses which operate in South Carolina and nationwide, Proterra’s battery systems have been chosen by world-class automakers to power battery-electric commercial vehicles, helping fleet operators reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Proterra also provides charging and infrastructure solutions to help fleet operators transition to electric vehicles.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded Spartanburg County a $750,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Electric vehicle technology is an opportunity to create clean energy jobs, strengthen American manufacturing and advance the U.S.’s climate leadership on a global scale. Through opening our new battery system production plant, Proterra is proud to help realize these important goals while driving the transition to clean, quiet transportation with our EV technology. With our company’s history in South Carolina and the Upstate region, we are excited to build on our strong partnership with the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County, and the City of Greer and bring EV battery system manufacturing to the region.” -Proterra President Gareth Joyce

“Today’s announcement by Proterra is further proof that South Carolina is leading the charge in the electric vehicle revolution. We applaud Proterra for the work they’re doing to create a more sustainable future for the transportation industry and look forward to their continued success in the Upstate.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s clear that South Carolina is focused on the future. We’ve worked hard for years to cultivate our reputation as a global leader in the automotive industry, and we will ensure our continued success with the speed we are gaining in the electric vehicle market. We congratulate Proterra on their new facility in Spartanburg County.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Proterra expanding their South Carolina operations with a presence in Spartanburg furthers our county’s status as an automotive leader, a manufacturing leader and the Upstate’s status as a leader in electric vehicles.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice-Chairman and Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt