South Carolina – Pratrivero USA establishing in Orangeburg

South Carolina – Pratrivero USA establishing operations in Orangeburg County

$17.6 million investment to create 34 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Pratrivero USA, a division of Pratrivero Nonwovens – a global leading producer of nonwoven fabric using stitchbond technology – today announced plans to establish new operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $17.6 million investment will create 34 new jobs.

Headquartered in Italy and family-owned and operated for 14 generations, Pratrivero Nonwovens provides fabrics used in a variety of sectors including furnishings, advertising banners, footwear, packaging and the automotive industry.

Located at 3777 Industrial Blvd. in Orangeburg, Pratrivero USA’s Orangeburg County facility will produce stitchbond, a nonwoven fabric produced by mechanical bonding of fiber layers with continuous filaments. The facility will also include distribution operations.

Operations are expected to be online in September 2022. Pratrivero USA is working with readySC to support future recruitment.

QUOTES

“Pratrivero USA is looking forward to being part of the Orangeburg County industrial family. We are very excited about this new investment and feel by choosing such a great location and working with the wonderful people in this community, we will succeed. The approach that Orangeburg County has taken to include a training program with Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College to help us find and train people specifically for our industry is a wonderful benefit for Pratrivero USA and the people we will be hiring.” -Pratrivero USA President Paolo Barberis Canonico

“Pratrivero USA’s new operation in Orangeburg County is another testament to South Carolina’s pro-business environment and workforce. We are excited to have Pratrivero USA join our roster of global companies that operate within our state.” -Governor Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has deep roots in the textiles industry, and we are excited to continue that tradition with Pratrivero USA’s new operation in Orangeburg County. Congratulations to Pratrivero USA and the positive impact they are making in the Orangeburg community.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We’re grateful for another economic development announcement in Orangeburg County. We value our international diversity as it makes us stronger as a state. This $17.6 million investment and creation of 34 jobs is a wonderful way to kick off 2022. This announcement by Pratrivero USA brings 28 foreign companies representing 17 countries to Orangeburg County. It is indeed a great day in our county. Thank you for your investment in our community. We value you and look forward to a long-term relationship.” -Orangeburg County Council Chair Johnnie Wright

“We welcome Pratrivero USA to the robust community of businesses that have found success in Orangeburg County. The company’s commitment expands the scope of international operations within the county, as well as the growing textile industry. Thank you, Pratrivero USA, for your commitment to Orangeburg, and congratulations to our friends and partners in the county and beyond on today’s announcement.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam