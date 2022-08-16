South Carolina – Pet Supplies Plus in Orangeburg

Pet Supplies Plus establishing distribution center in Orangeburg County

$53 million investment will create 275 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) Pet Supplies Plus, a leading, full-service pet retail company, today announced plans to establish a new distribution center in Orangeburg County. The company’s $53 million investment will create 275 new jobs.

Founded in 1988, Pet Supplies Plus, a subsidiary of Franchise Group, Inc., is one of the largest pet retail franchises in the United States, offering customers a wide assortment of natural pet foods, goods and services. Located in 40 states, Pet Supplies Plus has more than 630 stores, the majority of which are independently owned and operated by franchisees.

Located in the Shamrock Commerce Center at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Interstate 26 at Exit 154, the company’s new, state-of-the-art distribution center will increase its distribution capabilities across the Southeast. The new operation will be the company’s fourth distribution center located within the U.S.

Operations are expected to begin in early 2023, and ready SC will assist with the recruitment process. For more information on opportunities with Pet Supplies Plus, visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“The new distribution center is a win-win for the Orangeburg community, Pet Supplies Plus and pet parents across the United States. The distribution center will create highly desirable logistics jobs, as well as allow for efficient distribution of a wide assortment of pet products to Pet Supplies Plus stores in the region.” -Pet Supplies Plus Chief Executive Officer Chris Rowland

“With its strategic location, Orangeburg County is brimming with potential, and this major $53 million investment is proof of that. We thank Pet Supplies Plus for its commitment to our state and people.” – Governor Henry McMaster

“What a vote of confidence for South Carolina that Pet Supplies Plus is opening its fourth U.S. distribution center within our borders. We appreciate the company’s commitment to South Carolina and look forward to the transformative impact of these job opportunities in Orangeburg County.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Orangeburg County welcomes Pet Supplies Plus to our community. Pet Supplies Plus’ decision to locate in Orangeburg County is a testament to our quality workforce, unique location and pro-business environment. We are truly grateful for their investment in our county and our citizens.” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.

“Thank you, Pet Supplies Plus, for selecting Orangeburg County as the site of your newest distribution facility. It is a big win for the local community and skilled workers who will benefit from the plentiful number of job opportunities that will become available to them in the coming year. That’s a great outcome for us all.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer.

