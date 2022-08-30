South Carolina – Nucor Expanding in Berkeley County

Nucor Corporation expanding in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) Nucor Corporation (Nucor), one of the largest manufacturers of steel and steel products in North America, today announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County. The company is investing $200 million over the next five years.

With roots dating back to 1905, Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others.

Located at 1455 Old Hagan Ave. in Huger, Nucor’s expansion will include the construction of an air separation unit (ASU) for the purpose of supplying industrial gases to the mill’s steelmaking operations. When complete, the ASU will be operated by UIG, LLC, a Nucor wholly owned subsidiary that specializes in industrial gas supply and services. This project will allow Nucor – through UIG, LLC – to produce and supply all the gases needed for the steel mill from the new Nucor-owned facility, both now and into the future.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Nucor team, including UIG, LLC, should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs related to this project.

“Once again, we’re excited to watch Nucor grow its footprint within our state. This sends a signal to other businesses that South Carolina is a great place to locate and find long-term success. We congratulate Nucor on their expansion in Berkeley County.” – Governor Henry McMaster

