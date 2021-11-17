South Carolina: MP Cloud Technologies establishing in Spartanburg County

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech, a cloud-based, emergency medical services (EMS) software and billing solutions company, today announced plans to establish operations in Spartanburg County. The company’s $500,000 investment will create 24 new jobs in the downtown Spartanburg area.

MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech provides cloud-based software solutions and revenue cycle management (RCM) to support hundreds of private and municipal EMS providers across the U.S.

Locating to a soft-landing space at Spartanburg Community College’s downtown campus, MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech will be providing RCM services to over 100 EMS agencies. Healthcare claims specialists will make up the bulk of the workforce with supporting finance, human resources and administrative functions as well.

Operations are expected to be online later this month. Individuals interested in joining the MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech team should visit www.emtechbilling.com.

QUOTES

“Working with the team in Spartanburg has been tremendous. We looked at a half-dozen cities across the Southeast and nothing came close to what Spartanburg could offer when it comes to talent, teamwork, support and opportunities for growth.” -MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech CEO Rob Rodrigues

“South Carolina is experiencing tremendous growth in the tech-based office sector, and today’s announcement by MP Cloud Technologies/EMTech is yet another welcome addition to our state’s business community. We look forward to partnering with this great company for many years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster