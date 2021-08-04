South Carolina: MECART establishing in Greenville County

$2 million investment will create 50 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) MECART, Inc., a leader in cleanroom environments and a manufacturer of custom-designed acoustical modular buildings, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The $2 million investment will create 50 new jobs.

Founded in Quebec, Canada in 1974, MECART, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures and installs modular buildings for industrial applications – including cleanrooms, control rooms and offices for harsh environments, operator booths, sound studios, acoustical components and industrial silencers.

Located at 208 Old Fork Shoals Road in Greenville, MECART, Inc. has experienced substantial growth in the United States over the past decade and has an aggressive plan for future growth, with the new Greenville County operation bringing the company closer to the local market.

The new facility is expected to be operational by late summer 2021. Individuals interested in joining the MECART, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“We are very excited to call Greenville, S.C. home now. Our new factory will allow us to meet rapidly growing customer demand with our high-quality modular system for cleanrooms and industrial enclosures. This facility, staffed with great people from South Carolina, is a key element to help us achieve our strategic vision.” -MECART, Inc. Vice President of U.S. Operations Charles Lipeles

“The 50 new jobs that MECART, Inc. is bringing to Greenville County will change the lives of South Carolinians, and we couldn’t be more appreciative. We wish them great success in the Upstate and look forward to seeing them grow and prosper for years to come.” –Gov. Henry McMaster