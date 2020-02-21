South Carolina man Hensley indicted on meth charge

(STL.News) – Todd Michael Hensley, of Anderson, South Carolina, was indicted this week on a methamphetamine distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hensley, age 47, is charged with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Hensley is accused of distributing methamphetamine in January 2020 in Marshall County.

The indictment also calls for the forfeiture of 15 firearms, including three AK47s, nearly 300 rounds of ammunition, $9,000 in cash, and an IPhone XR.

Hensley faces up to 20 years incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Marshall County Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

