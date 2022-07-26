South Carolina – Kuntai establishing in Orangeburg

Kuntai establishing operations in Orangeburg County

$1.5 million investment will create 41 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation (Kuntai), an automotive parts manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Orangeburg County. The company’s $1.5 million investment will create 41 new jobs.

Kuntai specializes in car floor mats and is a supplier for high-end original equipment manufacturers.

Located at 152 Regional Parkway, Building F, in Orangeburg, Kuntai’s new facility will allow the company to produce floor mats and will be used as a base to further expand its business in the North American market.

Operations are expected to be online by October 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Kuntai team should email resumes to the company.

QUOTES

“Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation is excited to open its new floor mats factory in Orangeburg, South Carolina. We chose South Carolina as our new facility location because of the business-friendly environment, its skilled workforce and proximity to our customers. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship and will definitely consider South Carolina for all future projects.” -Kuntai (North Charleston) Limited Corporation General Manager Vincent Zhang

“South Carolina is home to more than 600 automotive-related companies, and we are proud to add Kuntai to that impressive roster. We congratulate them on their $1.5 million investment that will create 41 new jobs and welcome them to South Carolina and Orangeburg County.” – Governor Henry McMaster

“Kuntai’s decision to establish new operations in South Carolina is a testament to our world-class workforce. We are excited for these job opportunities in Orangeburg County and look forward to a strong partnership with Kuntai for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are grateful that Kuntai has selected Orangeburg County for its cutting-edge manufacturing operations and its state-of-the-art facility. This announcement by Kuntai brings 30 international companies representing 17 countries to Orangeburg County. The creation of 41 new jobs will create significant impact for our citizens and the investment in our community. We thank the Kuntai leadership and investors for believing in our people and location – making this another great day in Orangeburg County!” -Orangeburg County Council Chairman Johnnie Wright Sr.