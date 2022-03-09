South Carolina – Koch & Co establishing in Barnwell County

Koch & Co., Inc. establishing operations in Barnwell County

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Koch & Co., Inc., an American-made door and cabinet manufacturer, today announced plans to establish operations in Barnwell County. The company’s $5.1 million investment will create 101 new jobs.

Established in 1989, Koch & Co., Inc. specializes in high-quality, affordable doors and cabinets and offers custom services for customers including sanding, finishing, assembly, packaging and shipping. With a focus on sustainability, the company recycles all wood waste material by producing wood pellets, uses energy-efficient lighting in its facilities and all of its products are California Air Resources Board (CARB) Phase II compliant.

Located at 11200 Dunbarton Blvd., Koch & Co., Inc.’s Barnwell County operations will produce the company’s Midland Line of cabinets to serve customers along the East Coast.

Operations are expected to be online in the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the Koch & Co., Inc. team should visit the company’s contact page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $325,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Barnwell County to assist with costs related to building upfit.

“South Carolina is proud that Koch & Co., Inc. is establishing its East Coast manufacturing operations in Barnwell County. Today’s announcement will further boost our growing manufacturing industry and the 101 new jobs created will make a significant impact in Barnwell County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster