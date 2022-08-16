South Carolina Governor to Join Signing Ceremony

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette to Join U.S. Army for PaYS Signing Ceremony

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and members of the governor’s cabinet will participate in a U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) Signing Ceremony, tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00 PM.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Lt. Gov. Evette, members of the governor’s cabinet

WHAT: PaYS Ceremonial Signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, August 17 at 1:00 PM

WHERE: U.S. Army Training Center & Fort Jackson Headquarters, 2400 Jackson Boulevard, Fort Jackson, S.C.

Note: Media attending the event must contact Leslie Ann Sully at 803-605-0890 by 2 PM today. Media will meet tomorrow at 12:30 PM at Gate 2 on Forest Drive (exit 12 off I-77). Once at the gate, stay in the farthest right lane and tell the guard you are media and are meeting a PAO representative. The guard will have you drive into the visitor center parking lot where you will meet a PAO.

