South Carolina Governor to Attend SSEB Meeting

Gov. Henry McMaster to Participate in the Southern States Energy Board Meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) Governor Henry McMaster will participate in the Southern States Energy Board’s (SSEB) three-day energy conference from Sunday, August 28 to Tuesday, August 30, exploring the topic of “Clean Energy: Fueling Growth & Prosperity in the South” with industry insiders, state legislators, and federal officials.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Southern States Energy Board

WHAT: Southern States Energy Board Annual Conference

WHEN: Sunday, August 28 to Tuesday, August 30

WHERE: Charleston Marriot, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

