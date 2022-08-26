Politics

South Carolina Governor to Attend SSEB Meeting

August 26, 2022
Maryam Shah

COLUMBIA, S.C. (STL.News) Governor Henry McMaster will participate in the Southern States Energy Board’s (SSEB) three-day energy conference from Sunday, August 28 to Tuesday, August 30, exploring the topic of “Clean Energy: Fueling Growth & Prosperity in the South” with industry insiders, state legislators, and federal officials.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Southern States Energy Board

WHAT: Southern States Energy Board Annual Conference

WHEN: Sunday, August 28 to Tuesday, August 30

WHERE: Charleston Marriot, 170 Lockwood Drive, Charleston, S.C.

