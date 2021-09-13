South Carolina Governor Henry’s Weekly Schedule

COLUMBIA, SC ( STL.News ) Governor Henry McMaster , Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of September 13 will include the following:

About Maryam Shah 5662 Articles

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.