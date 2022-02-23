South Carolina – DMH expanding in Greenville County

More than $51 million investment to create 185 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), a holding entity with several companies providing healthcare solutions for improved patient care nationwide, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The company’s more than $51 million investment will create 185 new jobs.

Founded in 2011, DMH specializes in clinical reference laboratories, medical supply and equipment distribution, sterile medical manufacturing and medical software through its four companies: Premier Medical Laboratory Services, CPT Medical, Vessel Medical and OnGen.

With its corporate headquarters located at 6000 Pelham Road in Greenville, DMH is growing its four companies and adding a portion of operations into a 136,000-square-foot facility located at Garlington North Industrial Park at 315 Tanner Price Way in Greenville – overlooking Interstate 85. DMH is also launching the MyHealthPro product line, which produces retail-based genetic testing kits for at-home use. The tests identify potential genetic markers for susceptibility and identification of medical issues.

The expansion is currently underway and is expected to be completed by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the DMH team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with site preparation and building construction for the additional facility at Garlington North.

QUOTES

“Our mission is to positively impact patient lives with solutions that drive the healthcare industry forward. All of our companies under DMH work together to address many needs within the healthcare industry. We are extremely proud to expand in our home state of South Carolina to carry out that mission on a larger scale and are appreciative of everyone who helped to make this possible.” -Diversified Medical Healthcare CEO Kevin Murdock

“I am thrilled that Diversified Medical Healthcare continues to grow and succeed in South Carolina. Today’s expansion announcement once again demonstrates that South Carolina is a place where medical companies want to do business. Congratulations to DMH, and we look forward to many more years of our business partnership.” -Governor Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s life sciences sector is booming, and this latest expansion by Diversified Medical Healthcare in Greenville County is further testament to this critical sector’s growth. Congratulations to DMH on their success right here in S.C.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are always pleased when a homegrown organization like Diversified Medical Healthcare chooses to expand and deepen its commitment to Greenville County. The company’s expertise in medical software, sterile manufacturing, medical supply and equipment distribution and clinical lab operations – along with its passion for being good community leaders — fits well here, and we wish them continued success into the future.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows