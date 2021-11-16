South Carolina: DHI Corp establishing in Berkeley County

19.7 C
By Maryam Shah
COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) DHI Corp (Design House), a home goods provider, today announced plans to establish operations in Berkeley County.  The $627,000 investment will create 40 new jobs.

Founded in 1872, Design House offers a variety of home good products for any room.  The company’s products include home furniture, lighting, ceiling fans, bath furniture and accessories, kitchen cabinets and much more.

Located at 300 Trade Zone Blvd. in Summerville, Design House’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand and serve as a distribution center.

The facility is fully operational. Individuals interested in joining the Design House team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“As DHI Corp looked to expand our distribution footprint to the eastern United States, we believe we made a great choice in moving to Summerville, S.C. It has the perfect combination of proximity to many U.S. online consumers, a new facility and an expanded port – as well as very supportive local and state teams.”  -DHI Corp Vice President of Global Operations Mike Oberlander

“When companies like Design House choose to establish operations in South Carolina, it’s a win for the people, the local community and the entire state.  This company’s investment and creation of 40 new jobs are good news for Berkeley County, and we look forward to seeing what’s in store for the future.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

