South Carolina Department of Corrections Released Warrants for Correctional Officer, Kembria Merriweather

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrants today for Kembria Merriweather, a correctional officer at Trenton Correctional Institution in Edgefield.

Merriweather, 24, of North Augusta, is charged with distribution of methamphetamine, providing contraband to an inmate and misconduct in office. Her charges involve bringing three cell phones, two chargers and 8 grams of meth to an inmate she was starting to initiate a relationship with. Warrants allege she was paid $2,000 for two of the cellphones and was awaiting payment for the meth and third phone when she was arrested.

She was fired after her arrest, and the investigation is ongoing.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.