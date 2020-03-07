South Carolina Department of Corrections Released Arrest Warrant for Jerl Lynn Dickerson

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant today for Jerl Lynn Dickerson, brother of an SCDC inmate who escaped by walking away from a work crew last year.

Dickerson, 31, of Simpsonville, is charged with criminal conspiracy. His charges involve helping his brother, Eric Ryan Dickerson, plan to escape from a Richland County work crew. Eric Dickerson was captured several hours after he walked away from his work detail near Caughman Road in Columbia on Dec. 27, 2019.

Jerl Dickerson is currently detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Columbia on these and unrelated charges from Anderson County.

The S.C. Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law