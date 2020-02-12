South Carolina Department of Corrections Release Arrest Warrant of Chaplain Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal for Sexual Misconduct

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) The South Carolina Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant today for a chaplain working at Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood.

Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal, 65, of Spartanburg, is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Kwamina-Crystal is charged with having a sexual relationship with an inmate at Leath CI. He was fired after his arrest.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections reminds members of the public that after an arrest, the burden of proof is on the state to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt within a court of law.

PDF – Press Release with Warrant