South Carolina, DC BLOX Establishing Operations in Greenville County

Over $200 Million Combined Investment Will Initially Create Five New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) DC BLOX, a multi-tenant data center provider in the Southeast, today announced plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The new data center will initially bring five new positions to the community – along with an expected, combined investment of over $200 million by DC BLOX and its tenant customers over the next few years.

Founded in 2014, DC BLOX connects businesses to any destination worldwide through its private network and global ecosystem of communications partners. The company’s software-defined network quickly provides connectivity to the cloud, partners and providers.

Located in the Global Business Park in Greenville, DC BLOX’s operations will span 6 acres and include a 45,000-square-foot data center at full build-out. The new facility will service the company’s expanding base of enterprise customers, content and cloud providers and many others.

Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the DC BLOX team should visit https://www.dcblox.com/contact-us/ for more information.

Related to DC BLOX’s portion of the project, the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $50,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building improvements.

Quotes

“DC BLOX believes in serving locally and connecting globally. We have long been attracted to this booming economic region and are grateful to Greenville County, the Greenville Area Development Corporation, city of Greenville and the South Carolina Department of Commerce for working collaboratively with us to create a strong business case for DC BLOX to come to Greenville. We are excited to be able to serve South Carolina businesses and the greater Greenville and Upstate community.” -DC BLOX CEO Jeff Uphues

“It’s exciting to see another company recognize the benefits of doing business here in South Carolina. We celebrate DC BLOX’s decision to locate in Greenville County, and we look forward to seeing them grow here in the Palmetto State.”–Gov. Henry McMaster

“DC BLOX’s decision to locate its high-tech operations here is another sign that South Carolina’s business-friendly climate, infrastructure and skilled workforce are attracting companies to our state. This investment is a win for the Greenville area and the entire state of South Carolina.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“As a state-of-the art data center provider committed to serving locally and connecting globally, DC BLOX brings well-paying jobs and significant capital investment to Greenville. With its customers, it will help Greenville County accelerate economic growth and build on our reputation as a world-class technology community. DC BLOX is a welcome addition to the mix of companies doing business here, and should attract interest from many others.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. “Butch” Kirven

“It was a pleasure to meet with Jeff and his team two years ago when they began to explore Greenville. We welcome this company with cutting-edge technology solutions that is committed to serving locally and connecting globally. DC BLOX will create an attractive environment for other organizations seeking to do business in our region.” –City of Greenville Mayor Knox White

