South Carolina, Daye North America Establishing Operations in Charleston County

$1.8 Million Investment Will Create 16 New Jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Daye North America, a subsidiary of Ningbo Daye Garden Machinery Company, today announced plans to establish operations in Charleston County. The $1.8 million investment will initially create 16 new jobs.

Founded in 2017, Daye North America is an industry leader in the development of innovative, high-quality and easy-to-use outdoor power equipment, including gas-powered and battery-powered lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, lawn tractors and zero turn radius riding mowers.

Located at the Ladson Industrial Park off Highway 78 in North Charleston, Daye North America’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand for its lawnmowers and power equipment and serve local, regional and national retailers. The Charleston County operation will serve as the company’s national distribution center, with hundreds of thousands of products passing through the facility on an annual basis.

The facility is expected to be completed by November 1, 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Daye North America team should inquire at resumes@dayeope.com.

