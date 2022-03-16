South Carolina – CurTec Establishing in Oconee County

CurTec establishing first U.S. manufacturing operations in Oconee County

$13 million investment to create 32 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) CurTec, a manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance packaging, today announced plans to establish operations in Oconee County. The company’s $13 million investment will create 32 new jobs over the next five years.

Based in Rijen, Netherlands and founded in 1991, CurTec produces plastic drums, pails and jars for leading pharmaceutical, specialty chemicals and food ingredients companies. A Good Manufacturing Practice Certified (GMP) company, CurTec is committed to helping customers securely protect, identify and market their valuable products.

CurTec is establishing manufacturing operations in the United States to increase capacity to support growing demand. The company will conduct blow molding, injection molding, assembly and distribution operations at the Oconee County facility.

Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the CurTec team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“By starting manufacturing in the U.S., CurTec is taking the next step in strengthening our market position, increasing our service level to new and existing customers and decreasing the carbon footprint of our operations. We are excited with the opportunities that Oconee County presents with a talented workforce, a strong commitment to technical education and wonderful location with recreation opportunities providing a rich quality of life. We look forward to becoming a partner and sought-after employer in the community.” -Curtec CEO Bart van Berkel

“South Carolina’s friendly business climate and talented workforce continue to attract companies from around the world. We welcome CurTec and the 32 new jobs they will bring to the Palmetto State, and we look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to CurTec on their first U.S. manufacturing operations in Oconee County. This $13 million investment and 32 new jobs are an added boost to the area, and we are excited for a strong business partnership with this great company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Oconee County is continuing to prove itself a leader in Upstate, South Carolina, challenging the status quo and finding innovative ways to address workforce issues and economic development. We are proud to welcome a company like CurTec into that environment. When companies choose to locate here, they are investing in the lives of hundreds of people, creating generational change in our community. This is another huge win for Oconee County, for the present and the future.” -Oconee County Council Chair John Elliott