South Carolina – CAIF establishing in Lexington County

Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors establishing operations in Lexington County

$5 million investment will create 20 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors, Inc. (CAIF), a supplier of innovative naturally sourced ingredients, announced its plans to establish operations in Lexington County. The $5 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to support global well-being, CAIF specializes in the procurement, custom production and distribution of a thoughtfully curated portfolio of premium, science-backed superfoods and health-promoting ingredients. The company actively works on new product developments by closely following scientific breakthroughs in nutrition and caters its products to the food and beverage, dietary supplement and pet nutrition industries.

Located on Technology Drive in West Columbia, CAIF’s new facility will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. Additionally, the office and state-of-the-art lab will accommodate the logistics, quality, finance, human resources and research and development departments.

The new facility is expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2022. Individuals interested in joining the CAIF team are highly encouraged to visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $75,000 Set-Aside grant to Lexington County to assist with costs related to the project.

QUOTES

“We are thrilled to establish our presence and continue building the CAIF brand in the Palmetto State. I would like to whole-heartedly thank the South Carolina Department of Commerce and Lexington County for assisting with this project. It is truly exciting knowing that our planned new operation will positively contribute to the local economy and generate at least 20 new jobs in the area within just the first phase of our project.” -CAIF CEO Cesar Fernandes

“We are excited to see CAIF establish operations in Lexington County and create 20 new jobs in the area. This is yet another example of our state’s business-friendly environment attracting companies to S.C. We look forward to watching this company continue to grow and succeed.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina has shown that we have the recipe for success for companies of all kinds. We are happy to celebrate CAIF establishing new operations in Lexington County and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for this great company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to welcome CAIF to South Carolina. Their investment in the state, through new operations in Lexington County, is a testament to South Carolina’s largest industry, agribusiness. We look forward to seeing this company develop.” -Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers

“Lexington County is happy to welcome CAIF into our community. The establishment of this company will bring more job opportunities to our residents and allow the county to keep growing and moving in a positive direction. We are excited to see what the future holds for CAIF and for Lexington County.” -Lexington County Council Chairman Scott Whetstone

“We welcome Concentrated Active Ingredients & Flavors to Lexington County. While the company is known for the ingredients it puts into products, we’re particularly excited today about the investment it’s putting into the local community and its people. Congratulations CAIF on your growth and to our partners in Lexington County for this latest win.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman W. Keller Kissam