South Carolina: Bosch Rexroth expanding in Greenville

Bosch Rexroth Corporation expanding operations with new testing facility in Greenville County

$12.8 million investment creating 60 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Bosch Rexroth Corporation, (Bosch Rexroth) a global leader in the field of drive and control technologies, today announced it will expand its existing hydraulics manufacturing campus in Greenville County. The $12.8 million investment will create 60 new jobs over the next five years.

Opened in 1989 and located at 8 Southchase Court in Fountain Inn, the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility currently produces hydraulic pumps and motors used in construction, agriculture, mining, material handling and oil and gas exploration.

The expansion will enhance product development and testing capabilities and includes a new off-highway equipment testing area that will give Bosch Rexroth engineers the ability to test products on customer equipment. This capability will allow for quicker innovation, rapid prototyping and faster customer response as well as showcase and evaluate new and current products that serve various industries.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. Individuals interested in joining the Bosch Rexroth team should visit www.HTIjobs.com.

QUOTES

“We are very excited to see this continued investment in our business here in Greenville County, especially the investments linked to local R&D activities.” -Bosch Rexroth Technical Plant Manager Mike McCormick

“Bosch Rexroth has been a longtime business partner in South Carolina, and today, we celebrate them once again for growing their operations in Greenville County. Our competitive business environment and talented workforce make South Carolina an ideal place for global companies like Bosch Rexroth to grow, and we’re excited to see what the future holds for this great company.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s expansion announcement by Bosch Rexroth is yet another win for South Carolina’s robust manufacturing sector. This $12.8 million investment and 60 new jobs in the Greenville County community are a testament to Bosch Rexroth’s commitment to our state, and we’re proud that they call South Carolina home.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are always pleased when a global company like Bosch Rexroth chooses to expand and deepen its commitment yet again in Greenville County. The company’s expertise in advanced manufacturing, emphasis on sustainability and passion for being good community leaders fit well in Greenville County, and we wish them continued success long into the future.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows