South Carolina: Arnett Establishing in Bamberg County

Arnett Engineered Solutions, LLC establishing operations in Bamberg County

Company will create 19 new jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (STL.News) Arnett Engineered Solutions, LLC (Arnett), a pump and valve manufacturer and provider, today announced plans to establish operations in Bamberg County. The new operations will create 19 new jobs.

Established in 2013, Arnett designs, manufactures and distributes valves and pumps for a large portfolio of companies in various industries.

Located at 61 Innovation Drive, Arnett’s new facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand.

The new facility is expected to be operational by September 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Arnett team should visit the company’s contact webpage.

QUOTES

“Arnett Engineered Solutions is thrilled to be growing our operations and purchasing the beautiful facility at 61 Innovation Drive in Bamberg, South Carolina. We look forward to joining the Bamberg community to work with and serve its greatest asset: wonderful people. We also want to extend our sincere gratitude to the team at SouthernCarolina Alliance for their assistance with a seamless transition into the area.” -Arnett Engineered Solutions Director of Operations Emilyn Gjertsen

“We celebrate Arnett establishing operations in Bamberg County and creating 19 new jobs in our state. We look forward to the impact this great company will have in the community.” -Governor Henry McMaster

“It’s always a big win for South Carolina anytime a company decides invest in our state and our people. Today’s announcement is a testament to the pro-business environment we’ve cultivated within our borders, and I look forward to watching them succeed right here in South Carolina.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Bamberg County welcomes Arnett Engineered Solutions, LLC and we appreciate their job creation and investment in our community. Every good job changes the future for a family, and we look forward to working with Arnett CEO Chase Arnett and his team in the coming years.” -Bamberg County Council Chairman Larry Haynes

“Congratulations to Arnett Engineered Solutions, LLC and Bamberg County! Arnett will be an asset to our local and regional economies, and we are proud that they have chosen a new home in the SouthernCarolina region of South Carolina.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls