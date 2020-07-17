South Bend Man Marc Gutierrez Sentenced To 100 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Marc Gutierrez, age 32, of South Bend, Indiana was sentenced today by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty upon his guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Kirsch.

Mr. Gutierrez was sentenced to 100 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in this case, in July 2019 a search warrant was obtained to search the residence in South Bend where Mr. Gutierrez was living. Mr. Gutierrez was located at another address in South Bend and when interviewed admitted to being a former Latin King, having felony convictions in Illinois and Texas and distributing large amounts of methamphetamine over the prior months. He further admitted the location of the firearms, two 9mm and one rifle, found at his residence along with handling and shooting them.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Project Disarm Task Force. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel R. Gabrielse.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE