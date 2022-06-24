South Bend: Lamonte Powell Sentenced For Drug Offense

South Bend Man, Lamonte Powell Sentenced to 168 Months in Prison For Drug Offense

Lamonte Powell, 52 years old, of South Bend, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty on his plea of guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Powell was sentenced to 168 months in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, law enforcement bought narcotics from Powell on two occasions. Thereafter, in May of 2021, law enforcement recovered over 50 grams of methamphetamine, along with a firearm, and cash from a search of Powell’s residence.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration with the assistance of the South Bend Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today