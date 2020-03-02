Sotheby’s International Realty Opens First Office in Montenegro

MADISON, N.J. (STL.News) – Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC today announced that Luxury Properties LLC is the newest member of its global network and will now operate as Montenegro Sotheby’s International Realty – the brand’s first affiliated office in Montenegro.

Montenegro Sotheby’s International Realty will be owned and operated by Hunter Milborne and will serve the luxury residential real estate market in the region. The company will have a special focus on the coast of Montenegro, including Porto Montenegro, Boka Bay, and the Budva region. Milborne brings more than 40 years of real estate experience to the company.

“Montenegro is experiencing considerable growth, thanks in part to its prioritization in investment, tourism and foreign interest,” said Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s International Realty. “The region’s wide variety of luxury properties and high-class accommodations continues to develop. Hunter and his team have experience representing the country’s finest properties and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Montenegro Sotheby’s International Realty to the network.”

“The mission of our company stems from our desire to provide clients with professional and ethical service from start to finish,” said Milborne. “Montenegro is an excellent choice for buying a property and is a perfect second home destination. Sotheby’s International Realty is synonymous with world-class marketing for a true global reach, and our affiliation will enable us to showcase our listings on an international scale.”

Montenegro Sotheby’s International Realty has an office in the town of Tivat. The company and its agents actively support the community and deliver food and clothes to those in need.

The Sotheby’s International Realty® network currently has more than 23,000 affiliated independent sales associates located in 1,000 offices in 70 countries and territories worldwide. Montenegro Sotheby’s International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm’s brokers and clients will benefit from an association with the Sotheby’s auction house and worldwide Sotheby’s International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint spans 1,000 offices located in 70 countries and territories worldwide, including 45 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.