Some lenders still continuing with Libor contracts, says RBI

The Reserve Bank has expressed concern over lenders not fully complying with its advisory about robust “fallback clauses” in all financial contracts that reference Libor. In July 2021, the RBI issued an advisory to banks and financial institutions to cease entering into new financial contracts that reference Libor as a benchmark and instead use any widely accepted alternative reference rate (ARR) by December 2021. The issue figured in a meeting between RBI and senior executives of all top banks in December.

The banking regulator also pointed out, in the meeting, that some banks were still providing new trade credits linked to Libor, which was against the regulator’s advisory.

A senior bank executive, privy to the development, said that the issue was largely related to legacy contracts, and most lenders have inserted fallback clauses.

“While in some cases, adjusted Libor was being used, the lenders will now ensure that they move on to an alternate reference rate in such cases,” he said.

Another executive said that some lenders at the meeting expressed difficulty in inserting fallback clauses in the non- performing asset accounts that are referenced to Libor.

“Banks were later suggested to develop a standard operating procedure (SOPs) in case of such accounts for uniform adoption,” he said, adding that the regulator further pointed out that some lenders need to update their websites where trade credit rates are still linked to Libor.

An email sent to RBI didn’t elicit any response till press time.

Fallback clause is essentially an agreement on a new reference rate if the reference rate in the transaction is no longer available.

