Some Jewelry Ideas to Celebrate Your First Salary

Welcome to the world of financial independence. The first salary is such a phenomenon that makes a lasting impression in everyone’s life, however small or big. This is because this event makes the first strike of our hard work and cement commitments toward life, so this reward (first salary) is a testament to that.

Hence to celebrate this achievement, different people deploy different ideas or wishes. Some of us are the cautious kind; some live carefree, while some strike a balance between them both. Although there are many good things you can do with your first salary, if you are keen on jewelry items and want to make yourself look beautiful, you may want to indulge yourself in jewelry shopping.

Remember, you don’t have to ask for anyone’s permission, for you are now independent, and hence you can decide what jewelry looks good on you and buy accordingly. But try not to spend every single money earned on jewelry since you might need to start planning for other expenses too.

Given below are some jewelry ideas you can try out:

1. Blue Zircon Bracelet: The blue Zircon from Cambodia, South-East Asia, is the most fiery textured Zircon available worldwide. If you like the color blue, then you may want to consider this gemstone since wearing it will signify that you are someone who is not afraid of the world, and at the same time, you are someone who has a subtle flame.

This is because if you look closely at the blue Zircon stone, you will see fine lines of texture inside, and there is a subtle fiery flame in the center of the stone too.

Hence for wearing daily to the office, walking in the park, or general night outs, others you can consider wearing a blue Zircon tennis bracelet. But do remember jewelry box stores not only yellow gold chain necklaces and rings but tennis bracelets too can be fitted inside them. Jewelry boxes stores and keeps our items of jewelry safe and hence increase its intactness.

2. Jade Pendants: Jade jewelry items are generally favored by a lot of women for their awesome contrasty green color. If you like the color green, then you may consider wearing a Sterling Silver chained Jade Pendant. A Jade Pendant will be suitable to wear in those offices after-parties, joint room parties, or general semi-formal to formal parties.

You cannot wear them in casual events since Jade jewelry items are specialty items, so the most scenarios where you might need them are special events. You can also wear them on date nights for a lasting impression too.

3. Strontium Titanate Studs: There is a reason why most women prefer to wear studs rather than hoops in offices. This is because hoops create unnecessary nuisances and are hence very much unsuitable for usage in offices. But studs are suitable and are worn by women in the office too. In addition, there are numerous women who like to wear simple Tanzanite earrings to the office due to the fact that they are less attention-seeking and, at the same time, attractive. But some women prefer to wear Diamond studs but cannot afford one with a month’s salary.

For those women, man-made Diamonds or Strontium Titanate is the ideal solution. Strontium Titanate looks like a Diamond feels like one but is priced significantly lower than the real deal. So wearing a Strontium Titanate stud will fulfill your three wishes in one stone. It can make you look good, and you will feel as if you are wearing a Diamond, and you will save up a significant amount of money which you can spend on other items of jewelry or others.

4. Rings: You can buy beautiful Tanzanite rings, Ruby rings, Sapphire rings, and others and comfortably wear them to the office daily. But if you intend to do that, then do not wear a tennis bracelet along with it. Since this is the office, you will be needing to maintain a smooth decorum and office ambience. Hence wearing too many items of jewelry is not at all advisable.

One or two rings, a simple gold chains necklace or sterling silver necklace, and a pair of studs along with a shirt or blazer are enough to make you look beautiful and office decorum worthy. Hence refrain from additional items of jewelry apart from this.

Conclusion

Many young people these days get in the emotional mood for their first salary and rack up significant debt buying things they cannot use every day or most days. Therefore, you should tread carefully and buy only those items of jewelry which you can wear in most places and occasions so that your money does not go waste into buying showpieces which you will wear once in a while.

