Some 400 Made.com jobs axed in £3.4m Next rescue



Some 400 Made.com jobs axed as Next buys collapsed online furniture firm out of administration in £3.4m dealBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 17:16 EST, 9 November 2022 | Updated: 17:16 EST, 9 November 2022

Next has bought collapsed Made.com out of administration for £3.4million – but some 400 staff still lost their jobs.The high street giant yesterday snapped up the online furniture retailer in a so-called pre-pack administration.The approach by Next was first revealed by the Mail on Saturday. British brand: Chloe Macintosh (pictured) helped to set up Made.com in 2010. It will now be run by Next boss Lord Simon WolfsonThe deal – a little over a year after Made was valued at £775million when it joined the stock market in London – saves a much-loved British brand set up in 2010 by Ning Li, Brent Hoberman, Chloe Macintosh, and Julien Callede. It will now be run by Next boss Lord Simon Wolfson, one of the UK’s most successful retailers.But Next only bought Made’s brand, website, intellectual property and customer database. It means just 74 staff will stay on to help administrators wind down the business, including selling off its huge leftover stockpile.AJ Bell’s Russ Mould said: ‘Next has the scale, experience and retail savvy… suggesting it can turn Made.com into a successful and lucrative brand.’

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…