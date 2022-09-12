Pennsylvania man, Solomon Williams sentenced for firearms charge

(STL.News) Solomon Williams, of Reading, Pennsylvania, was sentenced today to 60 months of incarceration for a firearms trafficking conspiracy, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Williams, 29, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy.” Williams admitted to working with others to purchase, possess, and transfer firearms to persons who couldn’t legally purchase or possess firearms. The crimes took place from April 2019 to December 2020 in Berkeley County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.

Read more news relating to “Firearms:”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today