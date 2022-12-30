Solana soars, and Bahamian regulator says it seized $3.5 billion of … – CNBC

ShareShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via EmailCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, Konstantin Richter, the founder and CEO of Blockdaemon, breaks down whether crypto’s adoption rate will slow down following the collapse of FTX.