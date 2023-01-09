Solana soars 22%, and court docs reveal DOJ seized FTX-linked … – CNBC

ShareShare Article via FacebookShare Article via TwitterShare Article via LinkedInShare Article via EmailCNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what’s ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today’s show, George Kaloudis, a research analyst for CoinDesk, discusses the findings of a report highlighting crypto’s progress last year and how the FTX collapse impacted markets.