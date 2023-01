Sam Bankman-Fried, the now disgraced founder of bankrupt FTX, was a vocal supporter of Solana, and according to a Solana blog post in November, FTX and Alameda Research, an affiliated trading firm that Bankman-Fried also owned, purchased more than $58 million worth of SOL tokens from the foundation and its sister company Solana Labs six months after the platform first live with a test network.