Soft contact lenses: What you should know

Contact lenses offer a comfortable and convenient way you can have the best clear vision. Remember that there are various types of soft contact lenses. Therefore, it's crucial to understand the benefits of wearing contact lenses, choosing the correct lenses for your lifestyle and eyes, and caring for the new contact lenses. This post discusses soft contact lenses.
Types of soft contact lenses
Today, soft contacts are considered to be the most prescribed and popular type of contact. People who wear contact lenses with a simple prescription of farsightedness or nearsightedness can have a wide range of contact lens options.
People with astigmatism can also find a variety of contact lenses. As you can see, even complex prescriptions can still have a lot of contact lens options. Disposable contact lenses are usually categorized by the replacement frequency and the length you can wear them before taking them out.
You can find daily wear contacts that you can remove before going to bed and extended wear contacts that you can wear while sleeping. Here is more about disposable contact lenses:
Daily wear contacts
With daily wear contacts, various types can be grouped depending on the duration of a pair of lenses. For example, you can find daily contacts that are a bit expensive, and you need to get rid of them after each wearing. Therefore, you don’t need to disinfect or clean them, which provides convenience.
You can also find weekly contact lenses that you can wear for a week or two. This means you need to clean and disinfect them after each wearing and then throw them away. There are also monthly contact lenses that you can wear for a month. You can clean, disinfect, and throw them away after a month.
Extended wear contact
You can wear most extended wear contact lenses for at least a week before taking them out. You can also wear other extended wear contacts for up to a month.
It’s worth noting that just because contact lenses are recommended for extended wear doesn’t always require you to wear them for the entire period. You need to consult an eye doctor to figure out if you can have extended wear contact lenses and the length of time to safely wear them. So if the doctor approves the extended wear lenses, it’s a good idea to start slowly and gradually increase the time you can wear the contact lenses.
You also need to speak with your eye doctor about some of the risks associated with extended wear contact lenses. It usually makes sense to have a pair of backup eyeglasses so that you can wear them when you take a break from wearing contact lenses.
If you decide to wear contact lenses, it’s important to clean them as recommended by your contact lens maker and doctor. Taking care of the contact lenses can assist to keep your eyes healthy.