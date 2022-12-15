Soc Gen ramps up ECB 'terminal' rate forecast to 3.75% from 3%

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of Societe Generale Private Banking is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland March 25, 2022. Picture taken March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) – Societe Generale (EPA:) hiked on Thursday its forecast for how high euro zone interest rates will go to 3.75% from 3% previously, after the European Central Bank vowed to keep raising them at a meeting earlier.

“The ECB today was commendably clear: there is no pivot even if the pace of rate hikes slows,” the bank’s analysts said in a note. “We expect the ECB to keep hiking (interest rates) in 1H 2023, with two further 50 basis point hikes followed by three 25 bps hikes”.