SNP to hold ‘Democracy Scotland’ conference on how to secure independence



The SNP said it will hold a Democracy Scotland conference in early spring to decide “the way forward to secure independence”.The party said the conference will be an opportunity to set out a “clear pathway” for the country to express a view on its constitutional future.SNP Business Convener Kirsten Oswald MP said the recent UK Supreme Court ruling that the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to hold another vote has “galvanised the Yes movement”.Following the Supreme Court ruling, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP will fight the next general election as a de facto referendum.Read MoreConfirming next year’s conference on Saturday, Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “The SNP Special Conference to discuss and decide the way forward to secure independence following UK Supreme Court decision will take place in Edinburgh on 19 March.”Ms Oswald said the event will take place at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre.She said: “The SNP’s Democracy Scotland Conference in March will set out a clear pathway to Scotland being able to express their view on our nation’s constitutional future.“The Supreme Court verdict has galvanised the Yes movement right across Scotland. More and more people recognise independence not just as desirable but necessary.“This is reflected in the past five polls which show a clear and sustained support for Scotland’s democratic rights and independence. This surge in support will be terrifying the Westminster establishment.“People know that to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, escape Brexit, invest in the NHS and pay public sector workers a fair wage the Scottish Parliament needs the full powers of independence.“The more that (Prime Minister Rishi) Sunak and (Labour leader Sir Keir) Starmer tell us we have no right to decide our own future, the more people in Scotland will stand up and demand that basic democratic right.”A UK Government spokeswoman said: “People in Scotland want both their governments to be concentrating on the issues that matter most to them – like growing our economy, getting people the help they need with their energy bills and supporting our NHS.“As the Prime Minister has been clear, we will continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government to tackle our shared challenges.”