SNP MP proposes paid leave for UK parents who have experienced miscarriage

Ministers have been urged to back proposals that would grant paid leave to parents who have experienced miscarriage.Under current UK law, people are not granted maternity leave or pay if they have had a miscarriage.The SNP MP Angela Crawley’s private member’s bill hopes to grant three days of statutory paid leave to parents who have experienced a miscarriage before 24 weeks of pregnancy, so they can grieve.An estimated one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage, but paid bereavement leave is provided only in the case of stillbirth after 24 weeks.Crawley said: “My bill has support from every party in the House of Commons. The only thing it needs now is the support of the UK government. I am urging Tory ministers to do the right thing and back my private member’s bill in the new year to give parents who experience miscarriage before 24 weeks the right to paid leave.“Parents who experience a miscarriage or stillbirth at any stage of their pregnancy deserve to be properly supported and given the time they may need to grieve and process their loss, without worrying about a hit to finances or taking annual leave.“However, as employment law remains reserved to Westminster it can’t be implemented across the board without UK legislation. People working in the private sector in Scotland shouldn’t have to wait for Westminster to act. It must back my bill or devolve the powers to Scotland so we can make that positive change.”Crawley’s bill unanimously passed its first Westminster reading in July, but she said it was talked out for the second time by Conservative MPs before its second reading.A petition was signed by 40,000 people in support of the bill and the proposed legislation has received cross-party support.The Scottish government provides paid leave for public sector workers who have experienced miscarriage.The government has been contacted for comment.