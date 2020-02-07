Snow Hill Man Jeremy Dwight Lane Sentenced to 20 Years’ Imprisonment on Child Pornography Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that today in federal court, United States District Judge James C. Dever, III, sentenced Jeremy Dwight Lane, 38, of Raleigh to 240 months’ imprisonment, followed by 10 years of supervised release. LANE was named in an 11-count Indictment on August 14, 2019, charging him with 10 counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography. On November 7, 2019, he pled guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

According to the investigation, beginning in April 2017, local law enforcement in South Carolina identified an IP address engaged in the downloading and sharing of child exploitation material on a peer to peer network. After the IP address was traced to LANE at an address in La Grange, North Carolina, South Carolina law enforcement referred the case to North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI).

On June 12, 2017, the NCSBI and Greene County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the address. LANE agreed to be interviewed and admitted that he had been downloading child pornography from the internet for about a year. LANE, also admitted to having previously molested two students who had been under his care. A forensic examination of LANE’S laptop and other electronic devices uncovered over 50 images and 100 videos that he had collected from the internet depicting the sexual abuse of minors.

This case is part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, a national program aimed at ensuring that criminals exploiting children are effectively prosecuted by making full use of all available law enforcement resources at every level. For more information about this important national initiative, go to www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) conducted the investigation, with assistance from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Jake D. Pugh represented the government.

