Small savings schemes: How govt has favoured retirees and senior citizens this time

“I feel the government is favouring retired people more because the senior citizens saving scheme has been increased from 7.6% to 8% and the Post Office Monthly Income scheme also has been increased from 6.7% to 7.1%. These are two schemes which are very popular with retired people and not so much with the younger generation,” says Shweta Jain, Founder, Investography.

I think the government has also given the New Year gift to all their investors and some of the new investors that are looking forward to investing in small saving schemes. Out of the 12 saving schemes, 8 have gone through rate hikes that we have been recently notified about. Which one of these schemes has seen most of the hikes happening and which were as per your expectations on these fronts?

I think the expectation and delivery both have been a little different this time. If I actually see the small saving schemes that have been impacted, I feel the government is favouring retired people more because the senior citizens saving scheme has been increased from 7.6% to 8% and the Post Office Monthly Income scheme also has been increased from 6.7% to 7.1%. These are two schemes which are very popular with retired people and not so much with the younger generation.

The younger lot prefer to start off with PPF and that is what we recommend as well because it has been one of the good tax saving investments, good debt guaranteed investments of a sort. In the case of PPF, there has been no increase and we also have recommended Sukanya Samriddhi to younger people because parents of girl children start off with Sukanya Samriddhi.

Somewhere the government is biased towards the retirees than the younger people but there is light for the younger guys as well because term deposits for one year, two years and five years have been increased as well of different variations, of different tenures has been increased. Kisan VIkas Patra has not been changed, National Savings Certificate which is one of again very popular with younger guys for saving taxes 7% from 6.8%, not very large but it has been increased a little bit.

So these have been some very important changes because as inflation has risen, we have not seen these changes for quite some time and even with the increase in interest rates we have seen FD rates move but the other saving schemes, the small saving schemes we have not seen the increase for a long time now. I think this is a welcome change for sure.

You feel the government has been favouring the retirees and the senior savings scheme. The rate hike is more lucrative there but for a senior citizen, what would be your advice? Are these rates lucrative enough to enter at these levels? Other than that, is there something that they need to be looking out for?



For retirees, I would definitely recommend that you make sure that your assets or your corpus outlives you for sure because this is not a time that you can take too much risk but this is also not a time where your funds can outgo right, and you will be left with no money because of inflation, what you need for your living expenses today will be very different from what it is going to be needed 10 years down the line.

Due to inflation, you will probably need if not more, at least double the same amount. So your money has to grow accordingly. I would recommend a mix of small savings schemes like senior citizens savings scheme and monthly income scheme where you have a regular and fixed cash flow but understand that this is the safe money. You also need some amount of equity exposure depending on your corpus. Even if you are 60 years old, you need some bit of equity exposure. It could be 10%, could be 25%, depending on how much is your corpus and how much is your living expense. That has to be calculated but you would still need a little bit of equity, if not too much. There are debt mutual funds which of course are not guaranteed but there are good debt mutual funds where you can look at investing apart from these small saving schemes.

But let us talk about a different age group, somebody who is looking to invest and has moderate risk appetite as well. Lots of investors still look at FDs for a very risk-free sort of return. The highest of the lot is a five-year time deposit that is offering 7% interst. Given that inflation is near about 6 odd percentage, what will be your suggestion for somebody who is looking to invest into FDs?

I am not a fan of FDs for five years, even if it offers 7%. The only reason it is 7% is because inflation is high. Let us understand that. They do not call inflation a silent killer for nothing. So your FD should be for one or two years, not more than that. It is your emergency money. You have debt funds today which give tax benefits post three years. So even if it was 6% or 7% as it is today, if you earned a similar amount in debt funds, you would still end up making more post tax versus your FDs because FDs are taxable.

Just to give you a perspective, if you are getting 7% in an FD and you are in the 30% tax bracket which a lot of youngster today are who go for FDs to be honest, you will be paying 2.1% of this as taxes. So you will actually be making only 4.9%. If you are okay with 4.9% when inflation is at least 6% then its alright. if not, then you need to understand what risk is and what volatility is. If your time horizon is five years, there is no reason why you cannot do a balanced advantage fund or no reason why you cannot do some bit in equity at least. FDs for me for that reason is not the answer. For a moderate kind of investor, balanced advantage or debt and equity individually will make much more sense.

But out of the lot of 12 small saving schemes, if you need to pick up one, what will that will be and what will be your advice for which particular age group that you wish to have that advice?

I think I would choose a Senior Citizens Saving Scheme. It gives 8% and it is for the retirees. They like something which is stable, steady and 8% honestly is not as bad as 7%. So I would go with senior citizens’ savings scheme.

If somebody has to plan now in terms of allocation, what will be your suggestion on allocating? If somebody really has to invest in all of the small saving schemes, how much out of Rs 100 should they be looking out to invest and secure in these schemes?

I would say PPF is a great option; NSC is okay, I am not really a fan of NSC but PPF is a good option for somebody to start investing. A lot of young people look at post office MIS. I would definitely not recommend that. Sukanya Samriddhi is a good option for people with daughters even at the current rate.

If it is a PPF you can invest up to Rs 1,50,000 and compounding there works great. I think the government will definitely look at PPFs in the next cycle and even at Sukanya Samriddhi .

So out of Rs 100, somebody could look at Rs 10 to Rs 20 in smaller saving schemes such as these. It gives a sense of certainty, maybe the next six months expenses in FDs and bank account. So that may be another 15-20%, so your 40% is sorted.

For the rest 60% you can comfortably look at the long term saving schemes. It gives you a cushion to help you stay invested in long term and equity so whatever the volatility is and which we will see increasingly over the next few years with returns coming down, but still equity is something that you will need to look at for the long term. I would say decade, two decades if not just five years.

You will then comfortably put about 40% of your money in equity and be invested. More than investing, we need to make sure people stay invested in equity and for me, saving schemes, FDs do that; debt funds do that. This 50-60% gives you that cushion that your 40% is invested and growing.

