"Small number" of UK pensions worse off after LDI crisis-regulator

LONDON (Reuters) – A “small number” of UK defined benefit pensions schemes will have seen their funding levels worsen following a recent gilt market crisis triggered by liability-driven investments (LDI), the chief executive of The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday.

“The majority of schemes are in a better place”, Charles Counsell told a parliamentary pensions committee.



