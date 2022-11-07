Small giants! Study these 6 private defence stocks – 6 Defence stock ideas | The Economic Times08 Nov 2022, 10:49 AM ISTAmid government’s thrust on indigenisation, a strong order book and possibilities of export, defence stocks have been rallying in the past few weeks. Domestic brokerage firm Elara Securities prefers small giants in the private defence space. Here are six such ideas that investors can study:Data Patterns is a vertically integrated defence and aerospace electronics solutions provider catering to the indigenously developed defence products industry. Currently, it has an orderbook of Rs 860 crore as on September 2022 with a book-to-bill ratio of 2.3x TTM sales.

IANSParas Defence and Space Technologies offers products & solutions for defence & space applications. It has five verticals: defence & space optics, defence electronics, heavy engineering, electromagnetic pulse protection solutions and niche technologies. The company has ventured into the new submarine periscope space and is the domestic company with a capability to develop submarine periscope in-house and is currently executing three.

Apollo Micro Systems has operated for 37 years in mission critical and safety critical systems in aerospace, avionics, space, naval, automotive for onboard systems and ground support equipment. The management of the company is of the belief that there is a huge opportunity of Rs 200-300 billion for Apollo Micro Systems. Also, the company approved raising 10.1 million warrants for raising funds for capex and acquisition.

iStock PTC Industries is a manufacturer of high quality engineering casting and alloys for critical and supercritical applications. The company has inked an agreement with BAE Systems to produce titanium castings for the 155mm ultra lightweight Howitzer (ULH) in India. The first subsystems will be produced by end-CY22, and there is a plan afoot to make all three major structures (saddle, cradle, and lower carriage), which form the basis of the gun. As a result of its participation in the M777 program, the company will be able to support the global supply chain of BAE Systems.

iStock Astra Microwave Products was incorporated in 1991 to design, develop and produce high-end RF and microwave subsystems & systems for strategic applications. With rising opportunity in defence, it envisages to become a system integrator.

Team ProductLineCentum Group’s offerings range from customized product design & development, manufacturing services and turnkey solutions for mission critical applications. The company’s management believes there is a structural shift in the defence industry, driven by the government and focus & opportunity to the private sector has grown. However, the pace of change among the Armed Forces is slow, which may gather pace over the next 2-3 years.AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold