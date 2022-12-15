Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Slovakia’s Finance Minister Igor Matovic speaks to the media as refugees fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Slovakia, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Radova

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s ruling OLANO party chief Igor Matovic offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government. “I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation,” Matovic told a televised news conference. “My offer stands if SaS withdraws its no-confidence motion, and supports the (2023) state budget proposal.”