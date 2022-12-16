Slovak presidents dismisses government, urges early elections

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

(Reuters) – Slovak President Zuzana Caputova dismissed Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s government on Friday after it fell in a no-confidence vote, raising political instability and a possible path to early elections in 2023. Caputova asked Heger and his cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government can be formed, but also said that political leaders should look at steps to call early elections in the first half of next year.