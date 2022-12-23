Slovak president removes finance minister as part of budget deal

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Slovakia’s Finance Minister Igor Matovic speaks to the media as refugees fleeing from Ukraine arrive in Slovakia soon after the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, February 26, 2022. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File

(Reuters) – Slovakia’s President Zuzana Caputova removed Finance Minister Igor Matovic from his government post on Friday and put Prime Minister Eduard Heger in charge of the ministry, a presidential spokesperson said. Matovic’s departure is part of a deal under which opposition parties helped the minority government to approve 2023 state budget on Thursday.

The deal prevented Slovakia, a euro zone member, from starting 2023 with a provisional budget that would have limited new spending, a risk it faced amid months of political fighting that resulted in the fall of Heger’s government last week. Heger’s cabinet is ruling now in a caretaker capacity, so Caputova formally removed Matovic’s assignment as a member of government, because he could not resign or be dismissed.