Slideshow for today: 3 stocks where Anil Kumar Goel bought shares and 4 where he sold stake in Q2 – Stock Ideas | The Economic Times13 Nov 2022, 12:16 PM ISTAce investor publicly holds as many as 34 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 1732.5 crore, showed Trendlyne data. In the Q2 period, the investor had added stake in few of the counters, while reduced stake in some companies.

Here is a complete detail on the same:

ET Bureau & Agencies2/8?Dhampur Bio OrganicsIn the sugar sector company, Anil Goel together with his wife has increased 12.74% stake in the counter and together own 84.58 lakh shares in the counter as of the September quarter.AgenciesAnil Goel in the September quarter has added 0.03% stake and holds a 4% stake in the counter. In the last 3-month period, the stock has gained 51%.In the smallcap counter, Anil Goel has increased stake by 0.02%. As of the September quarter, the seasoned investor and his wife together hold 7.09% stake.

In the engineering and construction company, Anil Goel’s wife Seema Goel holds a 1.59% stake. The investor in the quarter has pared as much as 0.86% stake.

ET Bureau6/8?Panama PetrochemicalsThe investor in the lubricants company has reduced 0.04% stake during the quarter. As of the September quarter, the ace investor held 1.52% or 7.6 lakh shares.

PTIFrom 2.30% stake in the June ended quarter, the investor during the September quarter reduced stake by 0.03% stake to 2.27%. Austin Engineering is a multibagger stock with 3-year return at 147%.

NYT News ServiceIn the packaging company, the investor has reduced stake by 0.02% and together with his wife holds a 10.48% stake.

ReutersTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold