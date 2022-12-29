Skyworks Solutions, Nvidia lead chips higher on second-to-last trading day of 2022

Michael Vi Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) were among the best performing semiconductor stocks in the S&P 500 on Thursday as the broader market and the tech sector rebounded after two days of selling. Skyworks (SWKS) finished up 4.8% after it was reported that Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) primary iPhone manufacturing partner, Foxconn, was at 70% capacity in the part of its Zhengzhou, China plant that produces iPhones. Skyworks (SWKS), along with Qorvo (QRVO), generates a significant portion of its revenue from the iPhone. Qorvo (QRVO) shares finished up nearly 2.9%. Nvidia (NVDA) gained more than 4%, while AMD (AMD) tacked on 3.6% as their manufacturing partner, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), celebrated the mass production of its 3 nm technology at an event in Taiwan. Speaking at the event, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Chairman Mark Liu highlighted the strong response to the 3 nm technology, while also noting that the company is continuing to invest in Taiwan. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) shares closed up slightly more than 4% to finish at $76. Intel (INTC) shares closed up 2.6% as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she would meet with the semiconductor giant to coordinate its investment in the country. “In the coming days I’ll seek to schedule a meeting, to ask Intel what we can do to facilitate their investment in Italy, which I think is highly strategic,” Meloni said during a press conference. Other semiconductor stocks saw broad gains on Thursday, including Texas Instruments (TXN), Analog Devices (ADI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Broadcom (AVGO) and ON Semiconductor (ON), all of which gained 2% or more. Earlier this month, the Nasdaq said Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) would drop out of the closely watched Nasdaq 100, while making several other changes to the closely watched index.