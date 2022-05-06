Virginia Beach Man Charged With Dealing Illegal Machineguns

(STL.News) A federal grand jury returned an indictment today charging a Virginia Beach man with possessing and selling unregistered machineguns.

According to the indictment, between approximately October 2021 and April 2022, Patrick Tate Adamiak, 28, was obtaining illegal machine guns that were not registered and he was selling these machine guns online. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) purchased eight machine guns from him through a confidential source. They then executed a search warrant at Adamiak’s residence and recovered 25 additional unregistered machineguns.

Adamiak is charged with receiving, possessing, and transferring unregistered machineguns, and for selling firearms without a federal firearms license. If convicted of these charges, Adamiak faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Muhr is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today