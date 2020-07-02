Sixth Suspect Arrested by MCDP for Wheaton Homicide

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged Jose Luis Lainez-Martinez, age 26, of the 10300 block of Tulsa Drive in Adelphi, for the May 26 homicide of 29-year-old Francisco Anton Medrano-Campos.

Detectives had previously arrested and charged Carlos Andres Orellana, age 21, of the 2200 block of Greenery Lane in Silver Spring, Daniel E. Huezo Landaverde, age 19, of the 12300 block of Bush Drive in Silver Spring, Oscar Effrain Zavala-Urrea, age 19, of the 3400 block of Hampton Hollow Drive in Silver Spring, Romeo Almengor Oxlaj-Lopez, age 20, of the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue in Silver Spring, and Victor Alfonso Cruz-Orellana, age 21, of the 2700 block of Randolph Road in Silver Spring, for Medrano-Campos’ murder.

On Tuesday, May 26, at approximately 7:07 am, officers from the 4th District were dispatched to a shooting that had just occurred in the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle in Wheaton. Upon arriving on the scene, officers discovered Medrano-Campos suffering from gunshot wounds. Lifesaving efforts were taken, but Medrano-Campos succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified Orellana, Landaverde, Zavala-Urrea, Oxlaj-Lopez, Cruz-Orellana, and Lainez-Martinez as the suspects in Medrano-Campos’ homicide. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for the six suspects charging them with one count each of first-degree murder.

On June 29, Lainez-Martinez was arrested on the strength of the Montgomery County arrest warrant. Lainez-Martinez is being held without bond.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE