Six Takeaways For Banks Before Leaping Into The Crypto Market … – Mondaq

Despite the volatility around cryptocurrency, incumbent banks
are intrigued by its potential. Here are six ideas ways they can
seize the moment.
Cryptocurrency is a major long-term disruptor. Banks, financial
services firms and regulators all know this. Even after wild
fluctuations that saw two of the largest digital currencies,
Bitcoin and Ethereum, drop in value by more than 50%1
from their all-time highs in 2021, the market maintained high
valuations. As of November 2022, the total value locked in decentralized finance
(DeFi) protocols,2 one of the most-followed metrics
in the crypto industry, was approximately US$56 billion — a
141% compound annual growth rate over the last two years.
All kinds of financial products and services have sprung up in
the market, including crypto-backed mortgages,3 personal
loans4 and revolving credit.5 But given
speculation, risks and scant regulation, it doesn’t make sense
for every financial institution to offer cryptocurrency services
right now. Just the expense of building out an infrastructure to
custody the assets properly makes the process a nonstarter. Other
technology and regulatory hurdles are also daunting.
Yet momentum is reaching a point at which certain products are
likely to move more quickly than others, with multiple participants
jumping into the market in a short period of time. The question for
incumbents is whether they will seize the moment or be forced to
play catch-up with the competition. (See sidebar
“Incumbents at the 3.0 Crossroads.”)
Incumbents at the 3.0 CrossroadsIncumbent financial services
today are investing heavily and innovating in digital assets.
However, there is a reluctance to implement these assets due to the
current lack of regulatory guidance. Incumbents rightfully expect
that they’ll face regulatory scrutiny as they roll out digital
assets offerings, and until regulations are clearer, they will
likely remain cautious and implement more slowly and methodically
than crypto natives.
Below are six ideas for financial institutions to consider now
so they are ready when the moment arrives.
Map the Signposts: Financial institutions will
want to start mapping and re-mapping signposts that mark the
progress of emerging technologies that correspond with Web 3.0.
That means staying current with technology and looking ahead to
find new use cases that align with business objectives. It’s
important to remember that crypto assets will touch nearly every
aspect of the business, whether it’s recruiting talent or
bolstering the organization’s cybersecurity, so be mindful of
advances in areas that may not seem as obvious.
Build the Infrastructure: As organizations
begin to reevaluate their standing and adjust their signposts, they
should consider how they’re going to build out a future-proof
operational infrastructure. This will include developing the
systems for deposits and withdrawals, bringing on a team that can
navigate the complexity of compliance requirements and working with
tech enthusiasts who can predict how the digital banking landscape
will evolve. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach,
financial institutions should aim to be as flexible as possible so
that they can continually adapt as new Web 3.0 capabilities are
uncovered.
Become a Crypto Custodian: When a financial
institution feels ready to dip its toes into the world of crypto,
it must be able to custody crypto assets. Put simply, banks will
need to secure the private key — a variable employed
alongside an algorithm to encrypt and decrypt data — to prove
they own the crypto assets. Regulators like the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency have already issued guidance (in the
form of a letter) on being a custodian of crypto assets, so
financial institutions will want to make sure they’re operating
in accordance with those guidelines.6
Partner With a Digital Asset Custody Platform:
Building out the capabilities to custody digital assets doesn’t
have to come from in-house. Consider how the French bank BNP
Paribas partnered with Metaco, a Swiss digital asset custody firm,
to create the necessary infrastructure7 to integrate
custodial offerings. Similarly, financial institutions need to look
within and identify opportunities where they can partner to capture
and create value. In doing so, banks will find ways to fully
embrace the crypto technology in the long term. (See sidebar
“Seeing the Bigger Picture.”)
Seeing the Bigger PictureFrom a short-term perspective,
cryptocurrencies are simply speculative assets within the financial
sector. But the long-term perspective recognizes cryptocurrency as
an integral part of Web 3.0.
Unite an Ecosystem of Partners: After becoming
a qualified crypto custodian, financial institutions should build
out their ecosystem of partners. In some cases, that may consist of
bringing existing partners into the fold to diversify the
bank’s crypto offerings, like using crypto to buy goods from a
retailer. In other instances, banks may want to be the sole issuer,
while another partner provides the operational background. Many
possibilities of Web 3.0 have yet to be realized, so look for
opportunities to work with trailblazing digital natives.
Lead by Example: If a bank has taken all these
steps and put itself at the center of a thriving ecosystem, then
it’ll have an opportunity to lead the sector into the next
generation. By viewing the future through the lens of young,
entrepreneurial technology enthusiasts, established players can wed
their long-standing expertise with relentless innovation. Gaining
minority stakes and joining boards of companies in key crypto
ecosystems are just a few ways for leaders to place themselves at
the forefront of tomorrow’s financial landscape.
Following recent high-profile events in the crypto market,
it’s likely that regulatory scrutiny will grow. Digital asset
teams at banks can get ahead of potential new regulations if
they:
Develop and evaluate fraud risk management, anti-money
laundering and sanctions compliance programs (including accounting
for key components such as compliance structure, policies and
procedures, risk assessments, transaction monitoring, Know Your
Customer due diligence, control effectiveness, training, and
governance)
Ensure that the compliance program accounts for risk factors
that are relevant to the bank
Create a plan for the required remediation efforts to bring a
current program into compliance with regulatory requirements and
develop or enhance any existing program remediation plan
Independently validate the compliance program or the
remediation plan to ensure that governance, controls and risk
management structures are in place and operating effectively
Design a target operating model that includes an independent
assessment of the current state of the compliance program
Establish an active team of in-house domain experts to support
regulatory response efforts
As recent developments make clear, the financial sector is
evolving at a rapid pace. For those looking to stay one step ahead
of the crypto craze and make the most of this latest disruption, a
proactive approach is key.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.