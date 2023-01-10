Six Takeaways For Banks Before Leaping Into The Crypto Market … – Mondaq

Despite the volatility around cryptocurrency, incumbent banks

are intrigued by its potential. Here are six ideas ways they can

seize the moment.

Cryptocurrency is a major long-term disruptor. Banks, financial

services firms and regulators all know this. Even after wild

fluctuations that saw two of the largest digital currencies,

Bitcoin and Ethereum, drop in value by more than 50%1

from their all-time highs in 2021, the market maintained high

valuations. As of November 2022, the total value locked in decentralized finance

(DeFi) protocols,2 one of the most-followed metrics

in the crypto industry, was approximately US$56 billion — a

141% compound annual growth rate over the last two years.

All kinds of financial products and services have sprung up in

the market, including crypto-backed mortgages,3 personal

loans4 and revolving credit.5 But given

speculation, risks and scant regulation, it doesn’t make sense

for every financial institution to offer cryptocurrency services

right now. Just the expense of building out an infrastructure to

custody the assets properly makes the process a nonstarter. Other

technology and regulatory hurdles are also daunting.

Yet momentum is reaching a point at which certain products are

likely to move more quickly than others, with multiple participants

jumping into the market in a short period of time. The question for

incumbents is whether they will seize the moment or be forced to

play catch-up with the competition. (See sidebar

“Incumbents at the 3.0 Crossroads.”)

Incumbents at the 3.0 CrossroadsIncumbent financial services

today are investing heavily and innovating in digital assets.

However, there is a reluctance to implement these assets due to the

current lack of regulatory guidance. Incumbents rightfully expect

that they’ll face regulatory scrutiny as they roll out digital

assets offerings, and until regulations are clearer, they will

likely remain cautious and implement more slowly and methodically

than crypto natives.

Below are six ideas for financial institutions to consider now

so they are ready when the moment arrives.

Map the Signposts: Financial institutions will

want to start mapping and re-mapping signposts that mark the

progress of emerging technologies that correspond with Web 3.0.

That means staying current with technology and looking ahead to

find new use cases that align with business objectives. It’s

important to remember that crypto assets will touch nearly every

aspect of the business, whether it’s recruiting talent or

bolstering the organization’s cybersecurity, so be mindful of

advances in areas that may not seem as obvious.

Build the Infrastructure: As organizations

begin to reevaluate their standing and adjust their signposts, they

should consider how they’re going to build out a future-proof

operational infrastructure. This will include developing the

systems for deposits and withdrawals, bringing on a team that can

navigate the complexity of compliance requirements and working with

tech enthusiasts who can predict how the digital banking landscape

will evolve. While there is no one-size-fits-all approach,

financial institutions should aim to be as flexible as possible so

that they can continually adapt as new Web 3.0 capabilities are

uncovered.

Become a Crypto Custodian: When a financial

institution feels ready to dip its toes into the world of crypto,

it must be able to custody crypto assets. Put simply, banks will

need to secure the private key — a variable employed

alongside an algorithm to encrypt and decrypt data — to prove

they own the crypto assets. Regulators like the Office of the

Comptroller of the Currency have already issued guidance (in the

form of a letter) on being a custodian of crypto assets, so

financial institutions will want to make sure they’re operating

in accordance with those guidelines.6

Partner With a Digital Asset Custody Platform:

Building out the capabilities to custody digital assets doesn’t

have to come from in-house. Consider how the French bank BNP

Paribas partnered with Metaco, a Swiss digital asset custody firm,

to create the necessary infrastructure7 to integrate

custodial offerings. Similarly, financial institutions need to look

within and identify opportunities where they can partner to capture

and create value. In doing so, banks will find ways to fully

embrace the crypto technology in the long term. (See sidebar

“Seeing the Bigger Picture.”)

Seeing the Bigger PictureFrom a short-term perspective,

cryptocurrencies are simply speculative assets within the financial

sector. But the long-term perspective recognizes cryptocurrency as

an integral part of Web 3.0.

Unite an Ecosystem of Partners: After becoming

a qualified crypto custodian, financial institutions should build

out their ecosystem of partners. In some cases, that may consist of

bringing existing partners into the fold to diversify the

bank’s crypto offerings, like using crypto to buy goods from a

retailer. In other instances, banks may want to be the sole issuer,

while another partner provides the operational background. Many

possibilities of Web 3.0 have yet to be realized, so look for

opportunities to work with trailblazing digital natives.

Lead by Example: If a bank has taken all these

steps and put itself at the center of a thriving ecosystem, then

it’ll have an opportunity to lead the sector into the next

generation. By viewing the future through the lens of young,

entrepreneurial technology enthusiasts, established players can wed

their long-standing expertise with relentless innovation. Gaining

minority stakes and joining boards of companies in key crypto

ecosystems are just a few ways for leaders to place themselves at

the forefront of tomorrow’s financial landscape.

Following recent high-profile events in the crypto market,

it’s likely that regulatory scrutiny will grow. Digital asset

teams at banks can get ahead of potential new regulations if

they:



Develop and evaluate fraud risk management, anti-money

laundering and sanctions compliance programs (including accounting

for key components such as compliance structure, policies and

procedures, risk assessments, transaction monitoring, Know Your

Customer due diligence, control effectiveness, training, and

governance)



Ensure that the compliance program accounts for risk factors

that are relevant to the bank



Create a plan for the required remediation efforts to bring a

current program into compliance with regulatory requirements and

develop or enhance any existing program remediation plan



Independently validate the compliance program or the

remediation plan to ensure that governance, controls and risk

management structures are in place and operating effectively



Design a target operating model that includes an independent

assessment of the current state of the compliance program



Establish an active team of in-house domain experts to support

regulatory response efforts

As recent developments make clear, the financial sector is

evolving at a rapid pace. For those looking to stay one step ahead

of the crypto craze and make the most of this latest disruption, a

proactive approach is key.

