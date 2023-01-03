Six Flags stock rides higher as Rosenblatt adds it to ‘Best Idea’ list

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News The current entry point on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is worth the price of admission, according to Rosenblatt Securities. In particular, the firm’s analysts indicated optimism on real estate asset sale proposals forwarded by activist investor Land & Buildings Investment Management. The amusement park operator recently acknowledged receipt of these proposals. “We see a plausible argument that Land & Buildings’ approach could unlock value, hiking pressure on SIX to either do this, or find other ways to recover a meaningful portion of the equity value lost over the past year,” the team wrote. The stock was added to a list of 15 stocks the firm believes are poised to outperform in 2023, including a number of names in the semiconductor and telecommunications industries. The team assigned a $28 price target to Six Flags (SIX). Shares of the Texas-based entertainment company rose 5.55% into Tuesday’s afternoon trading. Read more on why Seeking Alpha contributor Wilcox Research sees similarly strong upside ahead for Six Flags.